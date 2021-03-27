Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,691 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

