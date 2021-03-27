Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Stephens downgraded The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

