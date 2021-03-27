Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Decreased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $51.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.