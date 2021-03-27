Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $133.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $134.83.

