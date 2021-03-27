Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $50.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

