Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.