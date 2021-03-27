Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $141.10 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Vai has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001651 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $141.10 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00241204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.51 or 0.00849710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00073997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030098 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 152,708,403 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

