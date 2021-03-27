Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to Market Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.29.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
