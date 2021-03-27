Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to Market Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.29.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

