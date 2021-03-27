Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

UPST stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

