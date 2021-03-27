United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €34.62 ($40.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.22 and its 200 day moving average is €34.96. United Internet has a 12 month low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

