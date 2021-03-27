United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Sells $232,050.00 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UBSI stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

