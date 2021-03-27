UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Short Interest Update

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 3,806.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UDHCF opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

