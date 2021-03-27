UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Short Interest Update

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 3,806.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of UDHCF opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $11.60.
UDG Healthcare Company Profile
