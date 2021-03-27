Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of UBER opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

