U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

