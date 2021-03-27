U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Purchases $108,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harry S. Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $237,560.00.

USPH opened at $107.13 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.