U.S. Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.21 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

