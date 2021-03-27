U Network Market Capitalization Tops $8.38 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $8.38 million and $572,901.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

