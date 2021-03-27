Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.58

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.58 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.68). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 50.24 ($0.66), with a volume of 9,714,126 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 29.63 ($0.39).

The company has a market capitalization of £710.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

