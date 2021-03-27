Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McKesson by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in McKesson by 112.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 172.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,634 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $194.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $194.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

