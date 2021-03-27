Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 15,590 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 213.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $191.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

