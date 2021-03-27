Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,753 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

