Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 14,067 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,051.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of LendingTree worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $206.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.02.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. Research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.15.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

