Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.42.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.