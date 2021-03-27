Truist Securiti Comments on Cloudflare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24).

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

NET opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

