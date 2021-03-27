Truist Begins Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
