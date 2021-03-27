Truist Begins Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

