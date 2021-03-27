TrueDeck Market Capitalization Hits $305,017.09 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $305,017.09 and approximately $6,827.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.73 or 0.00620193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023305 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.