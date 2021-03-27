True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 568.2% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TUERF stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

