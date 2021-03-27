trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.34. 89,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,189,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

