trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.34. 89,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,189,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Read More: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.