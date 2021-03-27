Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

