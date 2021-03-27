TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Short Interest Up 592.3% in March

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 592.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TransAtlantic Capital stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. TransAtlantic Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.82.
About TransAtlantic Capital
