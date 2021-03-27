TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Short Interest Up 592.3% in March

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 592.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TransAtlantic Capital stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. TransAtlantic Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Get TransAtlantic Capital alerts:

About TransAtlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.