Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

Shares of TT opened at $168.09 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

