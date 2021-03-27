Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 595 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,044% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $6,045,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

