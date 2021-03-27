Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Trading Down 2%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.27 and last traded at $91.10. Approximately 694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48.

Toyota Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.