Toroso Investments LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $371.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $372.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

