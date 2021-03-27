Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $240.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

