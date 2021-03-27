Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV opened at $32.14 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng Profile

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.