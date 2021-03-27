Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $319.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

