Toroso Investments LLC Invests $782,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.