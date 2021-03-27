Toroso Investments LLC Buys 7,604 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $45.48 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

