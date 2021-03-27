Toroso Investments LLC Buys 171 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $584.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $213.29 and a twelve month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,007. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

