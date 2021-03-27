TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TMOAY stock remained flat at $$4.65 during trading on Friday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

