Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

