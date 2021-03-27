Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

