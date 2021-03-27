Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 2.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI traded up $12.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.87. 404,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.78. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $265.29 and a one year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

