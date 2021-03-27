Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,322 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,632,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,021,428. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

