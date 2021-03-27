Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,066 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,127,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131,582. The stock has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

