Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVTY. Truist boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

