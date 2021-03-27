Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE TWI opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

