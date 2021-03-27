TIG Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of THBR opened at $10.22 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

