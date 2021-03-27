TIG Advisors LLC Buys 19,252 Shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Replay Acquisition were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 353,624 shares of company stock worth $3,685,212 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:RPLA opened at $9.58 on Friday. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

Replay Acquisition Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

